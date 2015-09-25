Agenda 2030 Translator: How to Read the UN’s New Sustainable Development Goals
It’s that time again: the United Nations is officially releasing the all new Agenda 2030 sustainable development plan, or what some have hailed as “the new Agenda 21 on steroids,” at the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit kicking off today in New York City.
Since these supposedly non-binding international agreements can sometimes be a bit tricky to decode, what with all the weaponized buzz terms and semantics games, we’ve prepared a handy dandy translator on the 17 new Agenda 2030 goals below.
- Goal 1: End poverty in all its forms everywhere
- Translation: Centralized banks, IMF, World Bank, Fed to control all finances, digital one world currency in a cashless society
- Goal 2: End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture
- Translation: GMO
- Goal 3: Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages
- Translation: Mass vaccination, Codex Alimentarius
- Goal 4: Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all
- Translation: UN propaganda, brainwashing through compulsory education from cradle to grave
- Goal 5: Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls
- Translation: Population control through forced “Family Planning”
- Goal 6: Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all
- Translation: Privatize all water sources, don’t forget to add fluoride
- Goal 7: Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all
- Translation: Smart grid with smart meters on everything, peak pricing
- Goal 8: Promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all
- Translation: TPP, free trade zones that favor megacorporate interests
- Goal 9: Build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and foster innovation
- Translation: Toll roads, push public transit, remove free travel, environmental restrictions
- Goal 10: Reduce inequality within and among countries
- Translation: Even more regional government bureaucracy like a mutant octopus
- Goal 11: Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable
- Translation: Big brother big data surveillance state
- Goal 12: Ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns
- Translation: Forced austerity
- Goal 13: Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts*
- Translation: Cap and Trade, carbon taxes/credits, footprint taxes (aka Al Gore’s wet dream)
- Goal 14: Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development
- Translation: Environmental restrictions, control all oceans including mineral rights from ocean floors
- Goal 15: Protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainably manage forests, combat desertification, and halt and reverse land degradation and halt biodiversity loss
- Translation: More environmental restrictions, more controlling resources and mineral rights
- Goal 16: Promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels
- Translation: UN “peacekeeping” missions (ex 1, ex 2), the International Court of (blind) Justice, force people together via fake refugee crises and then mediate with more “UN peacekeeping” when tension breaks out to gain more control over a region, remove 2nd Amendment in USA
- Goal 17: Strengthen the means of implementation and revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development
- Translation: Remove national sovereignty worldwide, promote globalism under the “authority” and bloated, Orwellian bureaucracy of the UN