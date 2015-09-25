Agenda 2030 Translator: How to Read the UN’s New Sustainable Development Goals

It’s that time again: the United Nations is officially releasing the all new Agenda 2030 sustainable development plan, or what some have hailed as “the new Agenda 21 on steroids,” at the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit kicking off today in New York City.

Since these supposedly non-binding international agreements can sometimes be a bit tricky to decode, what with all the weaponized buzz terms and semantics games, we’ve prepared a handy dandy translator on the 17 new Agenda 2030 goals below.

Goal 1: End poverty in all its forms everywhere

End poverty in all its forms everywhere Translation: Centralized banks, IMF, World Bank, Fed to control all finances, digital one world currency in a cashless society

Goal 2: End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture

End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture Translation: GMO

Goal 3 : Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages

: Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages Translation: Mass vaccination, Codex Alimentarius

Goal 4: Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all

Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all Translation: UN propaganda, brainwashing through compulsory education from cradle to grave

Goal 5 : Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls

: Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls Translation: Population control through forced “Family Planning”

Goal 6 : Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all

: Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all Translation: Privatize all water sources, don’t forget to add fluoride

Goal 7 : Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all

: Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all Translation: Smart grid with smart meters on everything, peak pricing

Goal 8 : Promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all

: Promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all Translation: TPP, free trade zones that favor megacorporate interests

Goal 9 : Build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and foster innovation

: Build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and foster innovation Translation: Toll roads, push public transit, remove free travel, environmental restrictions

Goal 10 : Reduce inequality within and among countries

: Reduce inequality within and among countries Translation: Even more regional government bureaucracy like a mutant octopus

Goal 11: Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable

Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable Translation: Big brother big data surveillance state

Goal 12: Ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns

Ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns Translation: Forced austerity

Goal 13: Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts*

Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts* Translation: Cap and Trade, carbon taxes/credits, footprint taxes (aka Al Gore’s wet dream)

Goal 14: Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development

Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development Translation: Environmental restrictions, control all oceans including mineral rights from ocean floors

Goal 15 : Protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainably manage forests, combat desertification, and halt and reverse land degradation and halt biodiversity loss

: Protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainably manage forests, combat desertification, and halt and reverse land degradation and halt biodiversity loss Translation: More environmental restrictions, more controlling resources and mineral rights

Goal 16 : Promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels

: Promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels Translation: UN “peacekeeping” missions (ex 1, ex 2), the International Court of (blind) Justice, force people together via fake refugee crises and then mediate with more “UN peacekeeping” when tension breaks out to gain more control over a region, remove 2nd Amendment in USA

Goal 17: Strengthen the means of implementation and revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development

Strengthen the means of implementation and revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development Translation: Remove national sovereignty worldwide, promote globalism under the “authority” and bloated, Orwellian bureaucracy of the UN